Russia captures three more east Ukraine villages

Russia's defense ministry on Tuesday claimed the capture of three more villages in eastern Ukraine, following its troops' advance in recent days towards the industrial hub of Kurakhove.



The ministry said troops had taken the villages of Bogoyavlenka, Girnyk, and Katerynivka in the Donetsk region near Kurakhove and the town of Selidove, located west of the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk.



AFP