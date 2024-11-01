US hiring slows dramatically on strikes, hurricanes

World News
2024-11-01 | 08:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US hiring slows dramatically on strikes, hurricanes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US hiring slows dramatically on strikes, hurricanes

U.S. job growth slowed drastically in October due to hurricanes and strikes, in a final major economic snapshot at the end of a razor-edge presidential election campaign where cost-of-living worries dominated voter concerns.
 
The world's biggest economy added 12,000 jobs last month, missing expectations and down from a revised 223,000 in September. But in a positive sign, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.1 percent, according to Department of Labor data.
 
AFP

World News

U.S.

Department of Labor

Hurricane

North Korea minister tells Russia Pyongyang will keep 'strengthening' nuke forces 
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-21

Turkish U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen has died

LBCI
World News
2024-10-20

Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in eastern Cuba

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-15

Hamas official Hamdan says Israel's plan aims to displace northern Gaza residents, blames U.S. for 'Gaza massacres'

LBCI
World News
2024-10-11

Biden says Hurricane Milton caused estimated $50 billion in damage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:51

North Korea minister tells Russia Pyongyang will keep 'strengthening' nuke forces 

LBCI
World News
03:16

Bombing of Pakistan polio vaccine drive kills 7: police

LBCI
World News
14:40

US says 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk

LBCI
World News
2024-10-31

Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
19:42

Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

UN envoy says war puts Lebanon heritage sites 'in deep peril'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Drones present significant challenge for Israeli Air Force, prompting deployment of troops on Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-21

Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:59

Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:19

Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:34

Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:42

Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:46

Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:38

Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:46

Washington Post: Israel damaged or destroyed nearly a quarter of buildings in 25 southern Lebanese villages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More