US hiring slows dramatically on strikes, hurricanes

U.S. job growth slowed drastically in October due to hurricanes and strikes, in a final major economic snapshot at the end of a razor-edge presidential election campaign where cost-of-living worries dominated voter concerns.



The world's biggest economy added 12,000 jobs last month, missing expectations and down from a revised 223,000 in September. But in a positive sign, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.1 percent, according to Department of Labor data.



AFP



