Philadelphia police find no signs of election fraud amid Trump's allegations: CNN reports

World News
2024-11-05 | 18:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Philadelphia police find no signs of election fraud amid Trump&#39;s allegations: CNN reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Philadelphia police find no signs of election fraud amid Trump's allegations: CNN reports

The Philadelphia Police Department told CNN on Tuesday that they were not aware of what Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was referring to in a "Truth Social" post in which he claimed "massive cheating."

They also stated that they were unaware of any voting issues that required a law enforcement response.
 

World News

United States

Philadelphia

Police

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Explosion occurs at Turkey's Tupras oil refinery
US Election Day polls open
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
18:59

Philadelphia officials reject Trump 'massive cheating' claim

LBCI
World News
14:34

Man arrested at US Capitol with torch, flare gun: Capitol police

LBCI
World News
12:06

Donald Trump says 'very confident' of victory after casting Election Day ballot

LBCI
World News
22:55

New Zealand police probe mosque arson attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
20:21

Trump takes Florida and four other states, Harris takes two, and DC: US media

LBCI
World News
19:40

Republicans flip West Virginia Senate seat: US media

LBCI
World News
19:32

Trump leads in Florida as preliminary results show 59% of votes counted

LBCI
World News
19:14

Kamala Harris calls on voters to cast their votes even if the polls closed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
17:44

First US exit poll: 44% view Trump favorably vs. 48% for Harris

LBCI
World News
2024-08-13

Leaders of main Tanzanian opposition party released

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Russian Emergency Ministry plane delivers 19 tons of medical aid to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39

Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:09

Lebanon reports 15 killed following Israeli strike in Barja, rescue efforts continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More