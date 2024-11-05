News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Philadelphia officials reject Trump 'massive cheating' claim
World News
2024-11-05 | 18:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Philadelphia officials reject Trump 'massive cheating' claim
Donald Trump sought to undermine on Tuesday the credibility of voting in the biggest city of must-win U.S. state Pennsylvania, an unsupported claim quickly and firmly denied by top Philadelphia officials.
Amid reports of exceptionally high voter turnout in a soundly Democratic area, Trump said there was "a lot of talk about massive cheating" in the city.
"Law enforcement coming!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
A city official promptly denied the claim, calling it "yet another example of disinformation," while Philadelphia police and the district attorney's office also rejected the unsubstantiated allegation.
"There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation," said District Attorney Larry Krasner.
"If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now," he added.
Trump provided no evidence to support his claim made as Americans voted in a tense election that polls have suggested is effectively tied between Trump and Kamala Harris.
"There is absolutely no truth to this allegation," said City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, a Republican.
"Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure."4
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia
Next
Spain's PM announces flood aid plan of 10.6 billion euros
G7 and allies warn Russia over use of North Korean troops in Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
18:17
Philadelphia police find no signs of election fraud amid Trump's allegations: CNN reports
World News
18:17
Philadelphia police find no signs of election fraud amid Trump's allegations: CNN reports
0
World News
12:06
Donald Trump says 'very confident' of victory after casting Election Day ballot
World News
12:06
Donald Trump says 'very confident' of victory after casting Election Day ballot
0
World News
23:14
Trump and Harris make a final pitch in Pennsylvania on the eve of historic US vote
World News
23:14
Trump and Harris make a final pitch in Pennsylvania on the eve of historic US vote
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-30
Could discontent among 5.6% of Democrats cost Harris in Pennsylvania?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-30
Could discontent among 5.6% of Democrats cost Harris in Pennsylvania?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
20:21
Trump takes Florida and four other states, Harris takes two, and DC: US media
World News
20:21
Trump takes Florida and four other states, Harris takes two, and DC: US media
0
World News
19:40
Republicans flip West Virginia Senate seat: US media
World News
19:40
Republicans flip West Virginia Senate seat: US media
0
World News
19:32
Trump leads in Florida as preliminary results show 59% of votes counted
World News
19:32
Trump leads in Florida as preliminary results show 59% of votes counted
0
World News
19:14
Kamala Harris calls on voters to cast their votes even if the polls closed
World News
19:14
Kamala Harris calls on voters to cast their votes even if the polls closed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
17:44
First US exit poll: 44% view Trump favorably vs. 48% for Harris
World News
17:44
First US exit poll: 44% view Trump favorably vs. 48% for Harris
0
World News
2024-08-13
Leaders of main Tanzanian opposition party released
World News
2024-08-13
Leaders of main Tanzanian opposition party released
0
Lebanon News
05:11
Russian Emergency Ministry plane delivers 19 tons of medical aid to Beirut
Lebanon News
05:11
Russian Emergency Ministry plane delivers 19 tons of medical aid to Beirut
0
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:09
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
Middle East News
11:09
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
2
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions
4
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:56
AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction
Lebanon News
10:56
AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
7
Lebanon News
15:09
Lebanon reports 15 killed following Israeli strike in Barja, rescue efforts continue
Lebanon News
15:09
Lebanon reports 15 killed following Israeli strike in Barja, rescue efforts continue
8
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More