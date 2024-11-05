Philadelphia officials reject Trump 'massive cheating' claim

Donald Trump sought to undermine on Tuesday the credibility of voting in the biggest city of must-win U.S. state Pennsylvania, an unsupported claim quickly and firmly denied by top Philadelphia officials.



Amid reports of exceptionally high voter turnout in a soundly Democratic area, Trump said there was "a lot of talk about massive cheating" in the city.



"Law enforcement coming!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.



A city official promptly denied the claim, calling it "yet another example of disinformation," while Philadelphia police and the district attorney's office also rejected the unsubstantiated allegation.



"There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation," said District Attorney Larry Krasner.



"If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now," he added.



Trump provided no evidence to support his claim made as Americans voted in a tense election that polls have suggested is effectively tied between Trump and Kamala Harris.



"There is absolutely no truth to this allegation," said City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, a Republican.



"Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure."4



AFP