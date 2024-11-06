US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect

2024-11-06 | 02:22
US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect
US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday offered his congratulations to "president elect" Donald Trump, though the ex-reality TV star had not been widely declared winner of the White House race.

"There is hope and morning in America again! Donald Trump is now our President-elect, chosen by the American people for such a time as this," Johnson said.


AFP

