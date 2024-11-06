Israel's foreign minister on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his election "victory" and said his country's alliance with the United States would stand firm against their arch-foe Iran.



"Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory. Together, we'll strengthen the US-Israel alliance, bring back the hostages, and stand firm to defeat the axis of evil led by Iran," Israel Katz, who was named defense minister late Tuesday, said on X.



AFP