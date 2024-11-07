One German FDP minister says will stay in government

2024-11-07 | 03:35
One German FDP minister says will stay in government
One German FDP minister says will stay in government

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing said Thursday he would quit his Free Democrats (FDP) party and stay in government, in a rift with party chief Christian Lindner who was sacked the day before.

"I want to stay true to myself," Wissing said, explaining why he was not joining other FDP cabinet ministers who have quit Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition.

AFP

World News

Germany

Government

Minister

FDP

