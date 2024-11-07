US military judge reinstates 9/11 mastermind plea deal

2024-11-07 | 07:30
US military judge reinstates 9/11 mastermind plea deal
US military judge reinstates 9/11 mastermind plea deal

A U.S. military judge has reinstated plea agreements for 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two other defendants, an official said Thursday, three months after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin scrapped the deals.

"I can confirm that the military judge has ruled that the pretrial agreements for the three accused are valid and enforceable," the U.S. official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

AFP
 

