President Aoun seeks continued British support for Lebanon, says Washington talks separate from Switzerland track

Lebanon News
24-06-2026 | 04:30
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President Aoun seeks continued British support for Lebanon, says Washington talks separate from Switzerland track
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President Aoun seeks continued British support for Lebanon, says Washington talks separate from Switzerland track

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told a visiting British parliamentary delegation that Lebanon looks forward to continued British support and backing for efforts to maintain an international presence in southern Lebanon following the planned withdrawal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) at the beginning of 2027.

Aoun said efforts are underway to consolidate the ceasefire in southern Lebanon, to be followed by the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the deployment of the Lebanese army, the return of residents, the release of prisoners, and the start of reconstruction efforts.

He added that the designation of “model areas” remains under discussion pending approval from the Israeli side.

The president also said negotiations taking place in Washington are continuing and are separate from the understandings reached during U.S.-Iran meetings held in Switzerland last week under Qatari and Pakistani follow-up.

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