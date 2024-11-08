Israel army bans personnel from Netherlands travel after football unrest

World News
2024-11-08 | 06:59
High views
LBCI
LBCI
The Israeli military said on Friday it had banned all its personnel from traveling to the Netherlands after several Israelis were injured in clashes after a Europa League football match in Amsterdam.

"Following an assessment of the situation, the army forbids all personnel serving in the army from traveling to the Netherlands until further notice," the military said in a statement.
 
AFP

World News

Israel

Amsterdam

Netherlands

Europa League

Amsterdam mayor announces tightened security measures
Putin is ready to talk to Trump but his Ukraine demands are unchanged: Kremlin
