Top Russian, Ukrainian rights officials say met in Belarus
World News
2024-11-08 | 09:48
Top Russian, Ukrainian rights officials say met in Belarus
Russia and Ukraine's most senior rights officials said Friday they had met in Belarus, a country closely allied to Moscow, in a rare direct meeting of officials from the warring countries.
Russia's human rights ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova and Ukraine's ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said in statements on social media they had discussed prisoners of war and future interactions.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Belarus
Moscow
Zelenskyy says discussed military assistance with France's Macron
Ukraine inflicts 'losses' on North Korean troops fighting for Russia: Zelensky
