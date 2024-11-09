Fourteen soldiers among 25 killed in Pakistan blast: New police toll

2024-11-09
Fourteen soldiers among 25 killed in Pakistan blast: New police toll
Fourteen soldiers among 25 killed in Pakistan blast: New police toll

A bombing claimed by Pakistani separatists killed 25 people including 14 soldiers at a railway station in the southwestern Balochistan province, police said Saturday.

"Fourteen army personnel are among the 25 confirmed dead," said Muhammad Baloch, a senior local police official, raising an earlier toll of 22 provided by the local government.

World News

Pakistan

Muhammad Baloch

Balochistan

