Dutch government investigating possible missed warnings from Israel

World News
2024-11-09 | 05:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Dutch government investigating possible missed warnings from Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Dutch government investigating possible missed warnings from Israel

The Dutch government is investigating if possible warning signs from Israel were missed in the events leading up to this week's assaults on Israeli soccer fans, Justice Minister David van Weel said in a letter to Parliament.
 
"An investigation is still being conducted on possible warning signs from Israel", Van Weel said in his letter late on Friday evening.
 
At least five people were injured during the assaults on Thursday night and treated in hospital. All were released later on Friday. The incident concerned fans of the visiting Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team.
 
Police on Saturday said four people remained in custody of the 63 people initially detained.
 
"The Public Prosecution Service has stated that it aims to apply fast-track justice as much as possible", Van Weel said, adding that it is "the absolute priority" to identify every suspect.

He said the investigation would also examine whether the assaults were organized, with an antisemitic motive.
 
Political leaders have already denounced the attacks as antisemitic. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on Friday he was "horrified by the anti-Semitic attacks on Israeli citizens" and had assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone that "the perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted".
 
Israel sent extra planes to The Netherlands to bring fans home, but a Dutch government spokesperson could not immediately confirm how many people made use of this.
 
Videos on social media on what happened showed riot police in action, with some attackers shouting anti-Israeli slurs. Footage also showed Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters chanting anti-Arab slogans before Thursday evening's match.
 
Amsterdam banned demonstrations through the weekend and gave police emergency stop-and-search powers in response to the unrest.
 
Antisemitic incidents have surged in the Netherlands since Israel launched its assault on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza after the attacks on Israel by Hamas militants in October last year, with many Jewish organizations and schools reporting threats and hate mail.
 
Reuters

World News

Israel

Netherlands

David van Weel

Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Cycling great Cavendish announces retirement
Fourteen soldiers among 25 killed in Pakistan blast: New police toll
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-08

Netanyahu appoints Yechiel Leiteras Israel's ambassador to the United States

LBCI
World News
2024-11-08

Israel army bans personnel from Netherlands travel after football unrest

LBCI
World News
2024-11-08

Netanyahu condemns 'anti-Semitic attack' on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-08

Netanyahu orders rescue planes for Israeli football fans after 'violent incident' in Amsterdam

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:27

Cycling great Cavendish announces retirement

LBCI
World News
02:37

Fourteen soldiers among 25 killed in Pakistan blast: New police toll

LBCI
World News
02:30

North Korea jamming GPS signals, affecting ships, aircraft in South: Seoul military

LBCI
World News
02:14

Iran foreign ministry says Trump assassination plot claim 'totally unfounded'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Lebanon's state media says at least ten Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-17

Clash with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar occurred in Tel al-Sultan, Rafah: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Netanyahu urges UN to withdraw peacekeepers from conflict zones in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Israel's army claims strikes on Hezbollah intelligence, command centers in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Possible ceasefire agreement in few weeks with Lebanon: Northern Israeli residents prepare for return

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:27

Gunfire erupts in Ain al-Hilweh following assassination rumors; Fatah denies return fire: State media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:50

Loud blasts and black smoke follow intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:31

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More