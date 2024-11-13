Republicans retain control of House of Representatives: US networks say

2024-11-13 | 14:32
LBCI
Republicans retain control of House of Representatives: US networks say
Republicans retain control of House of Representatives: US networks say

The Republican Party has won a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, networks projected Wednesday, completing their clean sweep of Congress, which will hand President-elect Donald Trump vast legislative power.

CNN and NBC projected the Republicans would retain control in the 435-seat House after seizing control of the Senate from Democrats and Trump's defeat of Kamala Harris for the presidency.
 
World News

United States

Republican Party

House of Representatives

Congress

Donald Trump

