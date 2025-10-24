News
Russia says captured four more villages in east Ukraine
World News
24-10-2025 | 05:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia says captured four more villages in east Ukraine
Russia said on Friday it had captured four more villages in eastern Ukraine, the latest gains of costly metre-for-metre battles as the war enters its fourth winter.
The Russian army claimed it had taken control of Bolohivka in the Kharkiv region, Dronivka and Promin in the Donetsk region, as well as Pershotravneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region, retaking some settlements that Ukraine had retaken three years ago.
AFP
World News
captured
villages
Ukraine
Next
German FM's China visit postponed
At least 14 dead as migrant boat sinks off Turkey
Previous
