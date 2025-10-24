Russia says captured four more villages in east Ukraine

24-10-2025 | 05:55
Russia says captured four more villages in east Ukraine
Russia says captured four more villages in east Ukraine

Russia said on Friday it had captured four more villages in eastern Ukraine, the latest gains of costly metre-for-metre battles as the war enters its fourth winter.

The Russian army claimed it had taken control of Bolohivka in the Kharkiv region, Dronivka and Promin in the Donetsk region, as well as Pershotravneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region, retaking some settlements that Ukraine had retaken three years ago.

AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
