Lebanon's Economy Minister discusses Financial Gap Law, donor conference with French adviser

12-09-2025
Lebanon&#39;s Economy Minister discusses Financial Gap Law, donor conference with French adviser
Lebanon's Economy Minister discusses Financial Gap Law, donor conference with French adviser

Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat met Friday with Jacques de Lajugie, the economic adviser to the French president's special envoy to Lebanon, to discuss key economic reforms and upcoming international support efforts.

Talks focused on the proposed Financial Gap Law and the latest preparations for the anticipated donor conference. 

Bisat also extended an invitation to de Lajugie to attend the investment conference the ministry is organizing in November.

