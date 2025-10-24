At least 14 dead as migrant boat sinks off Turkey

World News
24-10-2025 | 05:42

At least 14 dead as migrant boat sinks off Turkey
At least 14 dead as migrant boat sinks off Turkey

At least 14 migrants died when their inflatable dinghy capsized in the Aegean Sea off the Turkish resort of Bodrum, the governor's office said Friday, raising an earlier toll of seven dead.

"The lifeless bodies of 14 irregular migrants were recovered," the office of the Mugla governorate said on X, quoting one of the two survivors as saying that 18 people had been on board when the dinghy went down. The fate of the other two remained unclear.

AFP

World News

least

migrant

sinks

Turkey

Russia says captured four more villages in east Ukraine
Ankara court throws out graft case against Turkey opposition: AFP journalist
