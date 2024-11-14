News
Greece in talks with Israel to develop 2 billion euro 'Iron Dome'
2024-11-14 | 10:18
Greece in talks with Israel to develop 2 billion euro 'Iron Dome'
Greece is in talks with Israel to develop a 2 billion euro ($2.11 billion) anti-aircraft and missile defense dome, part of a wider push to modernize its armed forces as it recovers from a protracted debt crisis, Greek officials said on Thursday.
The defenses would likely mimic Israel's Iron Dome and other systems that intercept short- and long-range missiles launched during strikes from its neighbors amid the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.
Greece is keen to invest in its defenses to keep up with its NATO ally and historic rival Turkey, which is also developing its own air defenses, despite some improvement in relations.
"The plan is to create a multi-layer anti-aircraft and anti-drone system," one source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters after a closed door briefing with Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias.
"We are in discussions with Israel," the source said.
Reuters
Learn More