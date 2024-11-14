Greece in talks with Israel to develop 2 billion euro 'Iron Dome'

World News
2024-11-14 | 10:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Greece in talks with Israel to develop 2 billion euro &#39;Iron Dome&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Greece in talks with Israel to develop 2 billion euro 'Iron Dome'

Greece is in talks with Israel to develop a 2 billion euro ($2.11 billion) anti-aircraft and missile defense dome, part of a wider push to modernize its armed forces as it recovers from a protracted debt crisis, Greek officials said on Thursday.

The defenses would likely mimic Israel's Iron Dome and other systems that intercept short- and long-range missiles launched during strikes from its neighbors amid the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Greece is keen to invest in its defenses to keep up with its NATO ally and historic rival Turkey, which is also developing its own air defenses, despite some improvement in relations.

"The plan is to create a multi-layer anti-aircraft and anti-drone system," one source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters after a closed door briefing with Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias.

"We are in discussions with Israel," the source said.



Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Greece

Israel

Billion

Euro

Iron Dome

Air

Defense

System

LBCI Next
Man with explosives died trying to enter Brazil's Supreme Court
Donald Trump names Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz as US attorney general
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-31

Israel targets Iran's air defense systems: Aiming to weaken Iran's regional influence and capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Israeli army claims: Our air defense systems are ready for any Iranian attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28

Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:58

US voices 'concerns' over Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03

Israel warfare methods 'consistent with genocide': UN committee

LBCI
World News
05:52

Kremlin says Putin and Saudi Crown Prince discussed war in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:06

'Our doors are still open': Azerbaijan COP29 negotiator after France spat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-11

Kuwaiti Crown Prince urges global action against Israeli atrocities

LBCI
World News
2024-10-14

Israel tells US it will deliver 'forceful response' to Hezbollah strike on base

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-21

Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-26

Death toll in Lebanon rises to 2,653: Urgent humanitarian needs grow amid displacement crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:37

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:38

Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel's military posts evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More