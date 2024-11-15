Scholz spoke to Zelensky before Putin call: German government

World News
2024-11-15 | 09:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Scholz spoke to Zelensky before Putin call: German government
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Scholz spoke to Zelensky before Putin call: German government

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before Scholz had his first call with Russian President Vladimir Putin since 2022 on Friday.

Scholz talked to Zelensky "beforehand and will do so again after the conversation with the Russian President", the chancellor's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.

AFP

World News

Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky

LBCI Next
Fire in Spanish retirement home kills at least 10: emergency services
US voices 'concerns' over Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-03

Germany's upstart leftists chip at pro-Ukraine consensus

LBCI
World News
2024-10-09

Ukraine defense meet postponed after Biden calls off Germany visit

LBCI
World News
2024-09-19

Germany plans extra 400 million euros military aid to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-09-17

Germany: Moldova could be next in line if Ukraine falls

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:37

French anti-terrorism prosecutor to appeal against Georges Ibrahim Abdallah's release

LBCI
World News
10:21

French prosecutors request Carlos Ghosn, French culture minister to stand trial in corruption case: Reuters

LBCI
World News
09:14

Scholz, Putin hold first call since 2022: German government source

LBCI
World News
07:27

Pakistan extends school closures in Punjab by week: Minister

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Israeli airstrikes injure 12 in Yammoune in Baalbek, four Lebanese soldiers wounded in Riyaq in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-27

Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Beirut Airport security chief blocks Iranian delegation over inspection refusal: Here are the details

LBCI
World News
2024-08-16

Taiwan hit by big earthquake, no immediate reports of damage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:36

US says UN committee charge of Israel genocide 'unfounded'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

US hands Lebanon draft truce proposal: Two political sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Israeli airstrike hits building near Tayouneh roundabout in Beirut (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More