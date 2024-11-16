Zelensky says wants to end war by 'diplomatic means' next year

2024-11-16 | 06:25
Zelensky says wants to end war by &#39;diplomatic means&#39; next year
Zelensky says wants to end war by 'diplomatic means' next year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would like to end the war with Russia next year through "diplomatic means", in an interview published Saturday.

"On our part, we must do everything we can to ensure that this war ends next year. We have to end it by diplomatic means," Zelensky told Ukrainian radio. "And this, I think, is very important."
 
AFP

