Ukraine targeted by 'one of the largest' aerial attacks by Russia: Kyiv's foreign minister says

2024-11-17 | 03:03
0min
Ukraine targeted by 'one of the largest' aerial attacks by Russia: Kyiv's foreign minister says

Russia pounded Ukraine with "one of the largest" aerial attacks it has suffered in an assault that targeted the country's energy infrastructure, Kyiv's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said on Sunday.

"Russia launched one of the largest air attacks: drones and missiles against peaceful cities, sleeping civilians, critical infrastructure," Sybiga said following the bombardment that forced Ukraine to cut power in Kyiv and two other regions in the east.

