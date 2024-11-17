News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine targeted by 'one of the largest' aerial attacks by Russia: Kyiv's foreign minister says
World News
2024-11-17 | 03:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine targeted by 'one of the largest' aerial attacks by Russia: Kyiv's foreign minister says
Russia pounded Ukraine with "one of the largest" aerial attacks it has suffered in an assault that targeted the country's energy infrastructure, Kyiv's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said on Sunday.
"Russia launched one of the largest air attacks: drones and missiles against peaceful cities, sleeping civilians, critical infrastructure," Sybiga said following the bombardment that forced Ukraine to cut power in Kyiv and two other regions in the east.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Kyiv
Attack
Blasts shake Ukraine cities, Poland scrambles air force after Russian missile attack
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-11-13
Ukraine claims Crimea attack that killed Russian military official: Kyiv source
World News
2024-11-13
Ukraine claims Crimea attack that killed Russian military official: Kyiv source
0
World News
2024-11-03
Russian drone attack sparks park fire in Ukraine's Kyiv
World News
2024-11-03
Russian drone attack sparks park fire in Ukraine's Kyiv
0
World News
2024-11-03
Russian drone attack on Kyiv damages buildings, power lines, Ukraine says
World News
2024-11-03
Russian drone attack on Kyiv damages buildings, power lines, Ukraine says
0
World News
2024-09-15
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's military says
World News
2024-09-15
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's military says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:13
Blasts shake Ukraine cities, Poland scrambles air force after Russian missile attack
World News
01:13
Blasts shake Ukraine cities, Poland scrambles air force after Russian missile attack
0
Variety and Tech
00:37
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation
Variety and Tech
00:37
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation
0
World News
09:18
Venezuela releases 10 arrested in post-election unrest: Rights group
World News
09:18
Venezuela releases 10 arrested in post-election unrest: Rights group
0
World News
2024-11-16
G7 says Russia sole obstacle to just peace in Ukraine
World News
2024-11-16
G7 says Russia sole obstacle to just peace in Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-22
Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif: Hezbollah takes full responsibility for the operation targeting Netanyahu's home
Lebanon News
2024-10-22
Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif: Hezbollah takes full responsibility for the operation targeting Netanyahu's home
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-13
Egypt’s Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: FM’s visit aims to support ceasefire efforts, reaffirms Egypt’s commitment to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-13
Egypt’s Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: FM’s visit aims to support ceasefire efforts, reaffirms Egypt’s commitment to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
00:59
Israel strikes Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning (Videos)
Lebanon News
00:59
Israel strikes Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning (Videos)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-21
Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples
Lebanon News
2024-07-21
Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
00:37
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation
Variety and Tech
00:37
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation
2
Lebanon News
12:23
Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:23
Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
00:05
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Hadath, Borj El Brajneh, and Chiyah residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
00:05
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Hadath, Borj El Brajneh, and Chiyah residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
02:28
Israel orders immediate evacuation for residents of South Lebanon areas: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
02:28
Israel orders immediate evacuation for residents of South Lebanon areas: Army spokesperson
5
Lebanon News
00:59
Israel strikes Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning (Videos)
Lebanon News
00:59
Israel strikes Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning (Videos)
6
Lebanon News
08:57
Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
08:57
Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately
7
Lebanon News
02:54
Israel's military publishes new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
02:54
Israel's military publishes new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
10:07
Israel warns Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
10:07
Israel warns Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More