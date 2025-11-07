Israel thanks Mexico for thwarting plot 'directed by Iran' against ambassador

Israel thanked Mexican security and law enforcement services on Friday for thwarting what it said was an Iran-backed plot to attack the Israeli ambassador.



The United States on Friday accused Iran of plotting to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico, with a U.S. official saying the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force initiated the plot in late 2024 and that it was disrupted this year.



"We thank the security and law enforcement services in Mexico for thwarting a terrorist network directed by Iran that sought to attack Israel's ambassador in Mexico," a statement from Israel's foreign ministry said.





AFP