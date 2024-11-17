Germany's Scholz reaffirms nothing can be decided without Kyiv

2024-11-17 | 07:57
Germany&#39;s Scholz reaffirms nothing can be decided without Kyiv
Germany's Scholz reaffirms nothing can be decided without Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday reaffirmed his country's support for Ukraine after taking flak for speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that no decision on ending the war with Russia would be taken without Kyiv.

"Ukraine can count on us," and "no decision will be taken behind Ukraine's back," the chancellor said at Berlin airport before flying off to a G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

AFP

