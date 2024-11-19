Hong Kong jails legal scholar Benny Tai for subversion

World News
2024-11-19 | 00:05
High views
Hong Kong jails legal scholar Benny Tai for subversion
Hong Kong jails legal scholar Benny Tai for subversion

Hong Kong legal scholar Benny Tai was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for subversion, the longest sentence handed out under the city's national security law.

Tai and 44 others were previously found guilty in Hong Kong's largest national security trial, where they stood accused of organizing an informal poll to coordinate pro-democracy figures to win an electoral majority.

AFP

World News

Hong Kong

Jail

Scholar

Benny Tai

