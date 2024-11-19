News
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
US 'strongly condemns' jailing of 45 Hong Kong democracy activists
World News
2024-11-19 | 00:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US 'strongly condemns' jailing of 45 Hong Kong democracy activists
The United States "strongly condemns" the sentencing of 45 defendants convicted in Hong Kong's most significant national security trial, a spokesperson for the U.S. consulate said Tuesday.
"The United States strongly condemns the sentences announced in Hong Kong today against 45 pro-democracy advocates and former lawmakers. The defendants were aggressively prosecuted and jailed for peacefully participating in normal political activity protected under Hong Kong's Basic Law," the spokesperson said.
AFP
World News
United States
Consulate
Hong Kong
Jailed
Democracy
Activists
