US 'strongly condemns' jailing of 45 Hong Kong democracy activists

The United States "strongly condemns" the sentencing of 45 defendants convicted in Hong Kong's most significant national security trial, a spokesperson for the U.S. consulate said Tuesday.



"The United States strongly condemns the sentences announced in Hong Kong today against 45 pro-democracy advocates and former lawmakers. The defendants were aggressively prosecuted and jailed for peacefully participating in normal political activity protected under Hong Kong's Basic Law," the spokesperson said.



AFP