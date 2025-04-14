News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN says Gaza humanitarian crisis 'likely the worst' since war started
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-04-2025 | 13:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN says Gaza humanitarian crisis 'likely the worst' since war started
The United Nations on Monday said Gaza was facing its most severe humanitarian crisis since the war began, with no aid entering the territory for weeks and conditions rapidly deteriorating.
"The humanitarian situation is now likely the worst it has been in the 18 months since the outbreak of hostilities," said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
In a statement, OCHA said no supplies had reached Gaza for a month and a half, since Israel ended a two-month ceasefire and began blocking their delivery.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Gaza
Ceasefire
Next
Palestinian ministry says Israel PM's criticism of Macron an 'unjustified attack'
WHO chief says strike on Gaza hospital caused child's death
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01
UN chief warns return to war in Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01
UN chief warns return to war in Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
China says 'Gaza belongs to the Palestinians,' objects 'forced displacement'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
China says 'Gaza belongs to the Palestinians,' objects 'forced displacement'
0
World News
2025-01-17
UN says Sudan war turning 'more dangerous' for civilians after Al-Jazirah attacks
World News
2025-01-17
UN says Sudan war turning 'more dangerous' for civilians after Al-Jazirah attacks
0
World News
2025-03-29
UN human rights chief says 'the horrific suffering in Ukraine should end'
World News
2025-03-29
UN human rights chief says 'the horrific suffering in Ukraine should end'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Mounting Pressure: Israel’s Gaza war spurs military mutiny and calls for change
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Mounting Pressure: Israel’s Gaza war spurs military mutiny and calls for change
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:16
Macron urges 'reform' of Palestinian Authority for post-war Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:16
Macron urges 'reform' of Palestinian Authority for post-war Gaza plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33
Macron, Palestinian President agreed on 'urgent' need for Gaza truce: Palestinian agency
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33
Macron, Palestinian President agreed on 'urgent' need for Gaza truce: Palestinian agency
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Hamas says ready to release hostages in exchange for ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Hamas says ready to release hostages in exchange for ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:27
President Aoun says reforms driven by Lebanon’s own priorities, not foreign demands
Lebanon News
03:27
President Aoun says reforms driven by Lebanon’s own priorities, not foreign demands
0
Lebanon News
14:12
Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre
Lebanon News
14:12
Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre
0
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Syrian President Al-Sharaa receives Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Syrian President Al-Sharaa receives Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam
0
World News
2025-04-06
'You steal, you pay,' Macron's party head says of Le Pen
World News
2025-04-06
'You steal, you pay,' Macron's party head says of Le Pen
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:38
President Aoun: No normalization talks with Israel; army active south of Litani without ‘Hezbollah interference’
Lebanon News
11:38
President Aoun: No normalization talks with Israel; army active south of Litani without ‘Hezbollah interference’
2
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Syrian President Al-Sharaa receives Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Syrian President Al-Sharaa receives Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam
3
Lebanon News
14:12
Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre
Lebanon News
14:12
Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre
4
Lebanon News
07:43
Fadlallah says 80% of reconstruction done, urges government to do its part
Lebanon News
07:43
Fadlallah says 80% of reconstruction done, urges government to do its part
5
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanese soldier killed, three injured in bomb explosion during security mission in Wadi Zibqin: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanese soldier killed, three injured in bomb explosion during security mission in Wadi Zibqin: Sources to LBCI
6
Lebanon News
03:30
Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan meets President Joseph Aoun in Beirut: LBCI reports
Lebanon News
03:30
Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan meets President Joseph Aoun in Beirut: LBCI reports
7
Lebanon News
03:27
President Aoun says reforms driven by Lebanon’s own priorities, not foreign demands
Lebanon News
03:27
President Aoun says reforms driven by Lebanon’s own priorities, not foreign demands
8
Lebanon News
06:26
Physical violence tops March hotline reports in Lebanon with 45 cases
Lebanon News
06:26
Physical violence tops March hotline reports in Lebanon with 45 cases
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More