UN says Gaza humanitarian crisis 'likely the worst' since war started

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-04-2025 | 13:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN says Gaza humanitarian crisis &#39;likely the worst&#39; since war started
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN says Gaza humanitarian crisis 'likely the worst' since war started

The United Nations on Monday said Gaza was facing its most severe humanitarian crisis since the war began, with no aid entering the territory for weeks and conditions rapidly deteriorating.

"The humanitarian situation is now likely the worst it has been in the 18 months since the outbreak of hostilities," said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

In a statement, OCHA said no supplies had reached Gaza for a month and a half, since Israel ended a two-month ceasefire and began blocking their delivery.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Gaza

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Palestinian ministry says Israel PM's criticism of Macron an 'unjustified attack'
WHO chief says strike on Gaza hospital caused child's death
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01

UN chief warns return to war in Gaza would be 'catastrophic'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12

China says 'Gaza belongs to the Palestinians,' objects 'forced displacement'

LBCI
World News
2025-01-17

UN says Sudan war turning 'more dangerous' for civilians after Al-Jazirah attacks

LBCI
World News
2025-03-29

UN human rights chief says 'the horrific suffering in Ukraine should end'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Mounting Pressure: Israel’s Gaza war spurs military mutiny and calls for change

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:16

Macron urges 'reform' of Palestinian Authority for post-war Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33

Macron, Palestinian President agreed on 'urgent' need for Gaza truce: Palestinian agency

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Hamas says ready to release hostages in exchange for ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

President Aoun says reforms driven by Lebanon’s own priorities, not foreign demands

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

In pictures: Syrian President Al-Sharaa receives Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam

LBCI
World News
2025-04-06

'You steal, you pay,' Macron's party head says of Le Pen

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

President Aoun: No normalization talks with Israel; army active south of Litani without ‘Hezbollah interference’

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

In pictures: Syrian President Al-Sharaa receives Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Fadlallah says 80% of reconstruction done, urges government to do its part

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Lebanese soldier killed, three injured in bomb explosion during security mission in Wadi Zibqin: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan meets President Joseph Aoun in Beirut: LBCI reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

President Aoun says reforms driven by Lebanon’s own priorities, not foreign demands

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Physical violence tops March hotline reports in Lebanon with 45 cases

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More