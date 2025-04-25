US wants solution with Switzerland, Swiss president says after tariff talks in Washington

25-04-2025 | 03:35
US wants solution with Switzerland, Swiss president says after tariff talks in Washington
US wants solution with Switzerland, Swiss president says after tariff talks in Washington

The Swiss president said the United States wants a tariff solution with Switzerland in a Friday interview after meeting U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington.

"We are satisfied with the talks we have held," President Karin Keller-Sutter told national broadcaster SRF, adding the U.S. was planning to hold "privileged negotiations" with a group of 15 countries, with Switzerland among them.

Drawing up a declaration of intent as soon as possible would be the next step, Keller-Sutter said, after which negotiations could start.

"U.S. authorities have expressed a clear desire to find a solution with Switzerland," Keller-Sutter told SRF.

Reuters
 

