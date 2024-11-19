News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Ukraine may have to 'outlast' Putin to achieve goals, Zelenskyy says
World News
2024-11-19 | 06:51
Ukraine may have to 'outlast' Putin to achieve goals, Zelenskyy says
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Kyiv might have to wait for the end of Vladimir Putin's rule in Russia to reclaim its entire internationally recognized territory.
"Perhaps Ukraine will have to outlast someone in Moscow to achieve all its goals... Perhaps to restore the full integrity of the state," Zelenskyy said in an address to Ukraine's parliament.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
War
Russia
Territory
