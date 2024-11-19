News
US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments
World News
2024-11-19 | 15:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments
Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Matthew Miller, announced, on Tuesday, progress regarding a ceasefire in Lebanon, though he stated it is impossible to predict when an agreement might be reached.
He added that the U.S. want to see the full implementation of Resolution 1701.
In a related context, Miller revealed that senior U.S. and Israeli officials will hold talks in early December during the first meeting of a new mechanism requested by Washington to address concerns about civilian harm in Israel’s war in Gaza.
Last month, two sources stated that U.S. officials had identified nearly 500 potential incidents of civilian harm in the Palestinian territory since October 7, 2023, but no action has been taken on any of them.
