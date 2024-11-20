News
Xi calls for 'more voices' to work for peace in Ukraine
World News
2024-11-20 | 14:29
Xi calls for 'more voices' to work for peace in Ukraine
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for "more voices" to work towards ending the war in Ukraine, the state-run Xinhua news agency said.
Xi appealed during a state visit to Brasilia, where he was hosted by Brazilian President Lula da Silva, according to the outlet.
Beijing and Brasilia have advanced a joint roadmap for peace in Ukraine that has been endorsed by Moscow but rejected by Kyiv.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
China
Peace
