The Banque du Liban (BDL) reported a rise in the country's foreign currency and gold reserves by mid-2025, while cautioning that high global interest rates complicate efforts to restructure international bond debt.



According to BDL, the country's foreign currency reserves, excluding gold, increased to $11.3 billion as of mid-2025.



At the same time, the value of Lebanon's gold reserves rose to $30.28 billion, buoyed by rising global gold prices.



BDL noted that the global increase in interest rates poses challenges to Lebanon's ongoing efforts to restructure its international bond obligations, making the process more complex for the government and financial authorities.