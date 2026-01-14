2025 was third hottest year on record: EU monitor, US researchers

The planet logged its third hottest year on record in 2025, extending a run of unprecedented heat, U.S. researchers and EU climate monitors said Wednesday.



The last 11 years have now been the warmest ever recorded, with 2024 topping the podium and 2023 in second place, according to the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service and Berkeley Earth, a California-based non-profit research organisation.



For the first time, global temperatures exceeded 1.5C relative to pre-industrial times on average over the last three years, Copernicus said.



