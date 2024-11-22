China urges 'restraint' in Ukraine war after Russian hypersonic missile strike

2024-11-22 | 03:31
China urges 'restraint' in Ukraine war after Russian hypersonic missile strike

China on Friday reiterated calls for "calm" and "restraint" by all parties in the Ukraine war after Russia confirmed it fired an experimental "hypersonic" ballistic missile.

"All parties should remain calm and exercise restraint, work to de-escalate the situation through dialogue and consultation, and create conditions for an early ceasefire," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular briefing.
 
AFP

World News

China

Russia

Ukraine

Lin Jian

Japan government approves $140bn stimulus: Cabinet office
NATO, Ukraine to meet Tuesday over Russian missile strike: Diplomats
