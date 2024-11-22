News
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
COP29 lead negotiator says still seeking more 'ambitious' finance goal
2024-11-22
The UN COP29 lead negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev said Friday that the climate talks were still seeking a more ambitious goal than the proposed $250 billion a year in climate finance, which developing countries criticized.
The draft "doesn't correspond to our fair and ambitious goal, but we will continue, of course, to engage with the parties," the Azerbaijani official told reporters, saying to expect "final adjustments".
AFP
Azerbaijan
UN
COP29
Yalchin Rafiyev
