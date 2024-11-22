COP29 lead negotiator says still seeking more 'ambitious' finance goal

2024-11-22 | 08:51
COP29 lead negotiator says still seeking more 'ambitious' finance goal
COP29 lead negotiator says still seeking more 'ambitious' finance goal

The UN COP29 lead negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev said Friday that the climate talks were still seeking a more ambitious goal than the proposed $250 billion a year in climate finance, which developing countries criticized.

The draft "doesn't correspond to our fair and ambitious goal, but we will continue, of course, to engage with the parties," the Azerbaijani official told reporters, saying to expect "final adjustments".
 
AFP

