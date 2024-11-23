Poor nations walk out of climate deal consultation with COP29 president

Negotiators from small islands and least-developed nations on Saturday walked out of overtime consultations on a climate deal with COP29 president Azerbaijan, saying their interests on finance were ignored.



"We've just walked out. We came here to this COP for a fair deal. We feel that we haven't been heard," said Cedric Schuster, the Samoan chairman of the Alliance of Small Island States, a coalition of nations threatened by rising seas.



AFP