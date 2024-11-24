COP29 deal 'marks new era for climate cooperation and finance': EU chief

World News
2024-11-24 | 04:46
High views
0min
COP29 deal 'marks new era for climate cooperation and finance': EU chief

On Sunday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the COP29 deal in Baku as marking "a new era for climate cooperation and finance."

She said the $300-billion agreement after marathon talks in the Azerbaijani capital "will drive investments in the clean transition, bringing down emissions and building resilience to climate change."

"The EU will continue to lead, focusing support on the most vulnerable," she added on X.

AFP

World News

COP29

Deal

European Union

Chief

