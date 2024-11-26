South Korea expressed regret to Japan over memorial for mine workers

2024-11-26 | 01:59
2min
South Korea expressed regret to Japan on Monday over Tokyo's attitude towards a memorial service held for laborers, including Koreans forced to work in Japan's Sado mines during World War Two, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

South Korea boycotted a memorial held by Japan on Sunday and held its own the following day, saying the weekend event did not match up to what had been agreed by the nations.

A foreign ministry official sent a message of regret to the Japanese embassy in Seoul over Japan's attitude shown during the consultation process for the memorial, Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The official called for close communication to ensure the issue did not result in "unnecessary conflict," the ministry said.

The memorial touched a nerve between Seoul and Tokyo, and ties have generally improved in recent years as they seek to put aside acrimonious disputes tied to Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean peninsula.

Reuters

