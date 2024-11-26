China says open to 'dialogue' with US after Trump tariff threats

2024-11-26
China says open to &#39;dialogue&#39; with US after Trump tariff threats
China says open to 'dialogue' with US after Trump tariff threats

Beijing on Tuesday said it remained "open to dialogue" with the United States, after president-elect Donald Trump vowed to impose sweeping tariffs on goods from China and elsewhere in response to illegal drug trade and immigration.

"As a principle, we are open to maintaining dialogue and communication," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a regular briefing after being asked whether Beijing had reached out to Trump's team for talks.

