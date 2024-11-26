Israel-Lebanon deal should 'open path' to Gaza ceasefire: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that a ceasefire deal agreed between Israel and Lebanon should "open the path" for an ending of the war in Gaza.



"This agreement should open the path for a ceasefire too long awaited with regards to the incomparable suffering of the population in Gaza," Macron said in a video posted on X.



He added that it "shows that only political courage can provide everyone in the Middle East long-term peace and stability."



AFP