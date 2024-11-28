News
Mexico President responds to Trump, saying no plan to close border
World News
2024-11-28 | 00:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mexico President responds to Trump, saying no plan to close border
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum worked quickly to respond to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's claim that she would "stop" migration into the United States, saying Wednesday the country did not plan to close its border.
"Mexico's position is not to close borders, but to build bridges between governments and communities," Sheinbaum wrote on X, after Trump claimed she had agreed to "stop Migration through Mexico and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border."
AFP
World News
Mexico
United States
Migration
World News
00:42
Trump says Mexico President agreed to 'stop' migration
World News
00:42
Trump says Mexico President agreed to 'stop' migration
0
World News
00:37
Mexican President says discussed migration, security with Trump
World News
00:37
Mexican President says discussed migration, security with Trump
0
World News
2024-11-26
Trump says will sign 25% tariff on Mexico, Canada on first day
World News
2024-11-26
Trump says will sign 25% tariff on Mexico, Canada on first day
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12
Hamas condemns the United States for complicity in Gaza 'genocide'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12
Hamas condemns the United States for complicity in Gaza 'genocide'
World News
03:29
Media office of PM Mikati: Cabinet expresses confidence in Lebanese Army and its national role
World News
03:29
Media office of PM Mikati: Cabinet expresses confidence in Lebanese Army and its national role
0
World News
02:49
China says reports of Defense Minister Dong in corruption probe 'pure fabrications'
World News
02:49
China says reports of Defense Minister Dong in corruption probe 'pure fabrications'
0
World News
02:34
Beijing says three nationals 'wrongfully imprisoned' in US now back in China
World News
02:34
Beijing says three nationals 'wrongfully imprisoned' in US now back in China
0
World News
02:25
US urges Ukraine to lower fighting age to 18 to bolster ranks against Russia
World News
02:25
US urges Ukraine to lower fighting age to 18 to bolster ranks against Russia
0
Lebanon News
02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
14:12
Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away
Lebanon News
14:12
Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11
Erdogan says Biden, US complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11
Erdogan says Biden, US complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Formerly boycotting ministers to join Cabinet meeting in show of national unity: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Formerly boycotting ministers to join Cabinet meeting in show of national unity: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:38
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
14:38
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
1
Lebanon News
14:12
Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away
Lebanon News
14:12
Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away
2
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)
3
Lebanon News
10:21
Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:21
Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
09:38
Israel warns South Lebanon residents to avoid moving toward areas designated for evacuation or approaching Israeli forces
Lebanon News
09:38
Israel warns South Lebanon residents to avoid moving toward areas designated for evacuation or approaching Israeli forces
5
Lebanon News
14:48
Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel
Lebanon News
14:48
Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel
6
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances
7
Lebanon News
10:44
Middle East Airlines to resume regular flights on December 12
Lebanon News
10:44
Middle East Airlines to resume regular flights on December 12
8
Lebanon News
15:43
Israeli army claims strike on Hezbollah's 'largest missile production site': Spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
15:43
Israeli army claims strike on Hezbollah's 'largest missile production site': Spokesperson claims
