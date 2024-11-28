Mexico President responds to Trump, saying no plan to close border

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum worked quickly to respond to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's claim that she would "stop" migration into the United States, saying Wednesday the country did not plan to close its border.



"Mexico's position is not to close borders, but to build bridges between governments and communities," Sheinbaum wrote on X, after Trump claimed she had agreed to "stop Migration through Mexico and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border."



AFP