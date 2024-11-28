Mexico President responds to Trump, saying no plan to close border

World News
2024-11-28 | 00:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mexico President responds to Trump, saying no plan to close border
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Mexico President responds to Trump, saying no plan to close border

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum worked quickly to respond to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's claim that she would "stop" migration into the United States, saying Wednesday the country did not plan to close its border.

"Mexico's position is not to close borders, but to build bridges between governments and communities," Sheinbaum wrote on X, after Trump claimed she had agreed to "stop Migration through Mexico and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border."

AFP

World News

Mexico

United States

Migration

LBCI Next
Ukraine's energy sector 'under massive enemy attack': Minister says
Trump says Mexico President agreed to 'stop' migration
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:42

Trump says Mexico President agreed to 'stop' migration

LBCI
World News
00:37

Mexican President says discussed migration, security with Trump

LBCI
World News
2024-11-26

Trump says will sign 25% tariff on Mexico, Canada on first day

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12

Hamas condemns the United States for complicity in Gaza 'genocide'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:29

Media office of PM Mikati: Cabinet expresses confidence in Lebanese Army and its national role

LBCI
World News
02:49

China says reports of Defense Minister Dong in corruption probe 'pure fabrications'

LBCI
World News
02:34

Beijing says three nationals 'wrongfully imprisoned' in US now back in China

LBCI
World News
02:25

US urges Ukraine to lower fighting age to 18 to bolster ranks against Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away ​

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11

Erdogan says Biden, US complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Formerly boycotting ministers to join Cabinet meeting in show of national unity: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:38

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away ​

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Israel warns South Lebanon residents to avoid moving toward areas designated for evacuation or approaching Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:48

Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Middle East Airlines to resume regular flights on December 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Israeli army claims strike on Hezbollah's 'largest missile production site': Spokesperson claims

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More