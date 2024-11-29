WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala reappointed to second term

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman and first African to run the World Trade Organization, has been reappointed for a second term, the global trade body said Friday.



"WTO members today agreed to give incumbent Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala a second term as director-general of the WTO," the organisation said in a statement. Her next four-year term will begin on September 1, 2025.



AFP