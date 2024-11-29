Ukraine says Russia returned more than 500 soldiers' bodies

2024-11-29 | 07:06
Ukraine says Russia returned more than 500 soldiers&#39; bodies
Ukraine says Russia returned more than 500 soldiers' bodies

Kyiv on Friday said Russian authorities returned over 500 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in combat, with most having died in the eastern Donetsk region.

"As a result of repatriation activities, the bodies of 502 fallen defenders were returned to territory controlled by the government of Ukraine," Kyiv's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on social media.

AFP

