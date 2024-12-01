We have to 'fight together to prevent war,' Taiwan's president says in US

World News
2024-12-01 | 01:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
We have to &#39;fight together to prevent war,&#39; Taiwan&#39;s president says in US
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
We have to 'fight together to prevent war,' Taiwan's president says in US

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said in the United States on Saturday that we have to "fight together to prevent war," as he kicked off a week-long tour of the Pacific.

"Peace is priceless, and war has no winners, we have to fight, fight together to prevent war," Lai said during a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii's Pearl Harbour.

AFP
 

World News

Taiwan

Lai Ching-te

United States

LBCI Next
New EU chiefs visit Kyiv on first day of mandate: AFP
Romanians begin voting in parliamentary elections: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:35

China 'condemns' US over Taiwan president's Hawaii stay

LBCI
World News
2024-11-30

Taiwan's Lai departs for Pacific island tour: AFP journalist on board plane

LBCI
World News
2024-11-19

Taiwan condemns China for jailing Hong Kong activists, says 'democracy is not a crime'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12

Hamas condemns the United States for complicity in Gaza 'genocide'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:17

New EU top diplomat cautions Georgia over violence against protestors

LBCI
World News
03:37

Iran says to 'firmly support' Damascus after rebel attacks

LBCI
World News
02:42

New EU chiefs visit Kyiv on first day of mandate: AFP

LBCI
World News
01:08

Romanians begin voting in parliamentary elections: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:59

Israel's opposition leader urges end to Gaza war as Ben-Gvir threatens resignation if 'irresponsible deal is made'

LBCI
Middle East News
02:30

Syria's Defense Ministry says forces repel attacks, regain some areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi praises Lebanon-Israel ceasefire and calls for lasting peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14

Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:08

Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More