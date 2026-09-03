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France recorded 'hottest summer ever': Environment minister
World News
03-09-2026 | 08:11
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France recorded 'hottest summer ever': Environment minister
France experienced its hottest summer on record in 2026, marked by heatwaves, drought and massive wildfires, the environment minister said on Thursday.
"We have just lived through the hottest summer ever recorded since measurements began in 1900," said Monique Barbut at a presentation of the summer climate report, which for meteorologists covers June to August.
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