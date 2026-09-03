UK summons senior Russian diplomat over Germany drone 'attack'

World News
03-09-2026 | 07:29
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UK summons senior Russian diplomat over Germany drone &#39;attack&#39;
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UK summons senior Russian diplomat over Germany drone 'attack'

Britain's foreign ministry on Thursday summoned Russia's most senior diplomat in the country to condemn what it called an "egregious and reckless attack" by a drone at Leipzig airport last month, a spokesperson said.

"Today we summoned the Russian charge d'affaires to condemn the attack in the strongest terms," the spokesperson said in a statement, calling the incident involving an explosive-laden drone "the latest in a clear pattern of attempts by the Russian state to undermine our collective security." 

Russia has called the allegations "absurd."

AFP

World News

United Kingdom

Britain

Russia

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