The Kremlin said Monday that it had no "expectations" from a visit to Ukraine by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who spoke by phone to President Vladimir Putin last month.



"I would not say we have expectations from this visit. Germany is continuing its unconditional support to Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Putin had not passed on a message to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy through Scholz.



AFP