South Korea ruling party lawmakers boycott impeachment vote
World News
2024-12-07 | 05:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
South Korea ruling party lawmakers boycott impeachment vote
Almost all the lawmakers from South Korea's ruling party walked out of the chamber to boycott an impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law -- effectively guaranteeing it will fail.
Lawmakers from Yoon's ruling People Power Party streamed out of the parliament's main chamber, a live video feed showed, even as tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside the building demanding he step down.
AFP
World News
People Power Party
South Korea
Yoon Suk Yeol
