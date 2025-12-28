Bardot was 'legend' who embodied a 'life of freedom,' says leader Macron

President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday paid tribute to French film icon Brigitte Bardot, who has died aged 91, calling her a "legend" of the 20th century.



"With her films, her voice, her dazzling glory, her initials (BB), her sorrows, her generous passion for animals, and her face that became Marianne, Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom," he wrote on X, referring to the female symbol of the French Republic in art. "We mourn a legend of the century."



AFP



