Zelensky looks to close out Ukraine plan in meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will sit down with Donald Trump on Sunday and seek to secure the U.S. president's stamp of approval for a new proposal to end the nearly four-year conflict with Russia.



The 20-point plan, which emerged from weeks of intense U.S.-Ukraine negotiations, lacks Moscow's approval, and the face-to-face in Florida follows a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv.



The meeting, to be hosted by Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence at 1:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) according to the White House, will be their first in-person encounter since October, when the U.S. president refused to grant Zelensky's request for long-range Tomahawk missiles.



Zelensky said during a stopover in Canada on Saturday, he hoped the talks would be "very constructive," and said Russian leader Vladimir Putin had shown his hand with the latest assault on the Ukrainian capital.



"This attack is again Russia's answer on our peace efforts. And this really showed that Putin doesn't want peace," he said.



AFP