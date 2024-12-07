Macron, Trump, Zelensky meet in Paris: AFP correspondent

President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday was hosting three-way talks with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Paris, an AFP correspondent said.



Trump held talks with Macron inside the Elysee Palace ahead of the re-opening ceremony for Notre Dame cathedral, with Zelensky then arriving and immediately joining them.



The trio posed for a picture but made no further public comment before starting the talks.



AFP